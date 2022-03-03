Bangladesh registers 657 virus cases, five deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 04:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 657 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest since Jan 2, taking the total caseload to 1,945,765.
Another five deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in a 24-hour count, with the toll from the disease rising to 29,058, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 22,584 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.91 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 448 infections. Dhaka also registered all five fatalities.
Another 4,628 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,831,577.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 94.13 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 440.35 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.97 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 114 migrants caught in Libya return home
- Still facing deadly risk: Bangladesh vessel engineer
- 5 burnt in fire at Rampura store
- Pre-primary schools to reopen on Mar 20
- A man, arrested wrongly, spends a month in jail
- Admission seekers to 7 DU-affiliated colleges protest in Dhaka
- Govt logs 732 new virus cases, 8 deaths
- Scores of vehicles stranded at Daulatdia
- Bangladesh registers 657 virus cases, five deaths
- Bangladesh is working to ensure safe return of sailors stranded in Ukraine: state minister
- Hadisur Rahman wanted to build his family a new house after sea voyage. That never happened
- 114 Bangladeshi nationals, detained in Libya, return home
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Five burnt in fire at scrap metal store in Rampura
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Bangladesh abstains from historic UNGA vote that denounces Russia over Ukraine invasion
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Bangladesh vessel engineer, caught in Russia-Ukraine war, pleads for help
- Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%
- Pay money for land acquisition quickly and if possible, in one go: Hasina
- Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man