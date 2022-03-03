Bangladesh is working to ensure safe return of sailors stranded in Ukraine: state minister

He made the remarks on Thursday after speaking to the vessel's captain following an impassioned plea for help from the sailors.

The ship had set sail for Ukraine with 29 sailors onboard but it lost one of its engineers, Hadisur Rahman, after the vessel was struck by a Russian shell on Wednesday evening Bangladesh time.

“The death of Hadisur Rahman has left us in a vulnerable position. The commercial ship is stuck at the channel of the Olvia port in Ukraine,” the state minister said on Thursday.

“It is believed to have been a targeted attack.”

According to the owner of the ship, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, or BSC, the shell struck the bridge of the ship, where Hadisur was on duty. The remaining 28 sailors on board are still healthy. Two of them are female cadets.

The fire started by the shell was put out by the crew, said BSC General Manager (Chartering, Planning) Captain Md Mujibur Rahman.

But the organisation believes it is safer for the crew to remain on board for the time being. The ship will have to travel 60 nautical miles to reach the main sea from where it anchored. It would require a local 'pilot' to navigate the waters but there aren't any available at present due to the war.

Moreover, naval mines are believed to have been placed in the sea, adding to the risks facing the ship.

The shipping ministry is also maintaining communication with the crew. They have food to meet their needs, Chowdhury said.

“It’s quite natural to panic in the current situation. The government and diplomats are trying to communicate with representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure the safety of the crew. But everything will depend on the state of the war.”

Measures have been taken to preserve Hadisur’s body but the ongoing conflict is making it difficult to bring it back to Bangladesh at the moment, he added.

BSC WORKING TO BRING CREW HOME

The vessel's owner Bangladesh Shipping Corporation reiterated that efforts are underway to safely bring home the 28 crew members.

In a desperate call for help, the sailors on the ship said they still face fatal danger at the Ukrainian port of Olvia.

“We are still on the ship. We have no way to get off this vessel. Please spread the word. We could be hit by a missile at any time. Our lives are at risk,” said Omar Faruk Tuhin, the chief engineer on the ship.

Amid growing concerns about their safety, BSC's Executive Director Pijush Dutta said, "Every effort is being made to bring them back. There are 28 sailors aboard the ship there. We are trying to make security arrangements in order to bring them back."

The organisation is working with the ministries of shipping and foreign affairs as well as various diplomats to ensure safe passage for them, according to Pijush.

On the situation presently facing the crew members, Pijush said, "The ship is stranded in Ukraine because of the war. They can't get out of there anymore. There were 29 crew members. All of a sudden, a missile or rocket hit our ship. The bridge caught fire and one of our colleagues died. It's very painful."

"The other 28 sailors are still there. They have enough food, water and oil to stay there for a month. Hopefully, they're in the safe zone. But since there is fighting everywhere, there is bound to be panic.”

Asked why the ship went to Ukraine even after it was declared a war zone, Pijush said the decision to travel was taken by its charterer.

"As per our charterparty, if an insurer gives us permission to go somewhere with a war risk premium, then we must. This is what happened before in Libya or Persia. Even in those cases, we had to allow the vessels to go with a war risk premium in accordance with the charterparty.

“There are 20-22 ships [near Banglar Samriddhi in Ukraine]. It went there after fulfilling the condition [of the charterparty]. There was no deviation from it.”

"We can refer to the time we did not go to Venezuela as it was a war zone. As a result, we were asked to pay Tk 60 million. It is still pending. If the charterer can be convinced [not to go] then it's fine.

"But if the charterer wants us to go then we must. In this case, we have contacted the insurer. We had to go as they had given us the coverage. Since the charterer wanted to go, we had no choice in the matter. If they didn't, then we probably wouldn't have sent the vessel there."

The captain of the ship would have had the option to turn back had the war started before the ship reached Ukraine, according to Pijush. "But the war started after they got there."

On Feb 21, the MV Banglar Samriddhi set off from a port in Turkey and arrived in Ukraine’s Olvia. It was at the port’s outer anchorage on Feb 22 and was moved to the inner anchorage the following day.

The ship was scheduled to take cement clay on board before travelling to Italy’s Ravenna on Feb 24.