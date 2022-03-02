Protesters at Nilkhet call on authorities to fill up vacant seats at 7 DU-affiliated colleges

The protest, started by a group of students at Nilkhet around 12 pm, caused traffic turmoil in the nearby areas on Wednesday

After being forced to clear the intersection, the protesters tried to take position outside the residence of Dhaka University’s vice-chancellor around 12:30 pm. But police stepped in to stop the demonstration.

“The colleges have 26,160 seats but the authorities have confirmed the admission of 23,262 students so far. Nearly 3,000 seats are still vacant but the authorities have unreasonably halted the enrolment of first-year honours students,” said protest leader Saif Newaz Chowdhury.

The students called for the suspension on intake to be lifted and asked the authorities to publish the merit list of candidates selected for enrollment.

The first-year honours students have already started attending classes. Admissions to the nearly 1,700 vacant seats will started after Mar 6, a Dhaka University official said.