Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 08:29 PM BdST
A 55-year-old man has spent a month in jail after police mistook him for a suspect accused in a robbery case.
Judge Fatema Ferdous of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-5 dropped Jahangir Alam, the detainee, from the case on Wednesday after the mistake was discovered.
Alam hails from Mymensingh’s Dhobaura Upazila and is a farmer.
The true suspect in the case is Jahangir Mia, who was accused of taking part in a robbery in Dhaka’s Bangshal in November 2020. An arrest warrant was issued against him.
Police arrested Jahangir Alam from Dhobaura last month, said lawyer Md Shah Jalal Kibria, who represented the state.
Police made the mistake of arresting Jahangir Alam instead of Jahangir Mia, Kibria told bdnews24.com.
“After the judge reprimanded investigating officer SI Rashedul Islam of Bangshal Police Station, he blamed the officers of Dhobaura Police Station for the mishap."
Jahangir Mia has, meanwhile, been arrested by the police.
The court ordered the release of Alam after confirming his identity with his National ID.
“Police arrested me without a proper investigation. I was in jail for a month because of a mistake made by the police. I have faced social humiliation and suffered financially. I have never committed a crime in my life and I still had to go to prison,” Alam told reporters.
His lawyer, Mainul Islam, said: "My client has never been to jail before. He is innocent and was jailed for a month because of a mistake made by the police. He has also suffered financially."
He filed a petition in court requesting that Alam face no further harassment in the case.
"If the real criminal, Jahangir Mia, is imprisoned in the future, then my client might be harassed again. That is why I told the court that arrest warrants should include the voter ID of the suspect in the future.”
- Pre-primary schools to reopen on Mar 20
- A man, arrested wrongly, spends a month in jail
- Admission seekers to 7 DU-affiliated colleges protest in Dhaka
- Govt logs 732 new virus cases, 8 deaths
- Scores of vehicles stranded at Daulatdia
- Brahmanbaria road accident kills four
- Sanctions cloud Rooppur project
- Man rescued after suicide threats on Facebook Live
- Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man
- Bangladesh to resume in-person classes at pre-primary schools on Mar 20
- Protesters at Nilkhet call on authorities to fill up vacant seats at 7 DU-affiliated colleges
- Bangladesh reports 732 new COVID cases, another 8 die
- Fugitive death-row convict in Hasina murder plot arrested in Dhaka
- Daulatdia jetty hit by long tailback as many vehicles wait overnight to board ferries
Most Read
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has 'no idea what's coming'
- What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts stumped
- Russia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
- Man survives suicide attempt over family feud after appearing on Facebook Live
- At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official
- As world rebukes Russia, India tries to stay above the fray
- Russian troop deaths expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy
- High Court rules in favour of actor Zayed Khan in dispute over BFAA election
- New coronavirus lineage discovered in Ontario deer