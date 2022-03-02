Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man

Judge Fatema Ferdous of the Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-5 dropped Jahangir Alam, the detainee, from the case on Wednesday after the mistake was discovered.

Alam hails from Mymensingh’s Dhobaura Upazila and is a farmer.

The true suspect in the case is Jahangir Mia, who was accused of taking part in a robbery in Dhaka’s Bangshal in November 2020. An arrest warrant was issued against him.

Police arrested Jahangir Alam from Dhobaura last month, said lawyer Md Shah Jalal Kibria, who represented the state.

Police made the mistake of arresting Jahangir Alam instead of Jahangir Mia, Kibria told bdnews24.com.

“After the judge reprimanded investigating officer SI Rashedul Islam of Bangshal Police Station, he blamed the officers of Dhobaura Police Station for the mishap."

Jahangir Mia has, meanwhile, been arrested by the police.

The court ordered the release of Alam after confirming his identity with his National ID.

“Police arrested me without a proper investigation. I was in jail for a month because of a mistake made by the police. I have faced social humiliation and suffered financially. I have never committed a crime in my life and I still had to go to prison,” Alam told reporters.

His lawyer, Mainul Islam, said: "My client has never been to jail before. He is innocent and was jailed for a month because of a mistake made by the police. He has also suffered financially."

He filed a petition in court requesting that Alam face no further harassment in the case.

"If the real criminal, Jahangir Mia, is imprisoned in the future, then my client might be harassed again. That is why I told the court that arrest warrants should include the voter ID of the suspect in the future.”