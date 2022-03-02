Four dead after covered van crushes autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 11:16 AM BdST
Four passengers of an autorickshaw have been killed after a covered van ploughed into the three-wheeler from the opposite direction in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar Upazila.
The accident occured on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the upazila's Rampur area around 7am on Wednesday, according to Md Shahjalal, chief of Khatihata Highway Police Outpost.
The dead have been identified as Farid Mia, 42, Morsheda Begum, 50, Dudu Miah, 62, and Hosne Ara Khatun, 48.
"The goods-laden van was travelling to Sylhet when it collided head-on with the autorickshaw. Dudu Miah and Morsheda died on the spot," said Shahjalal.
The two other victims were rescued and rushed to Brahmanbaria General Hospital where doctors declared Hosne Ara dead. As her condition deteriorated, a decision was taken to transfer Farida to a hospital in Dhaka but she died on the way.
After the crash, the covered van's driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, according to Shahjalal.
The bodies have been sent to a morgue for autopsy. A case of 'unnatural deaths' will also be started in connection with the incident, said Shahjalal.
