Daulatdia jetty hit by long tailback as many vehicles wait overnight to board ferries
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 02:21 PM BdST
Thousands of vehicles are stuck in a massive tailback at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari, with many waiting for up to 12 hours to make it across the Padma River.
Idris Mia, who drives a Hanif Paribahan bus, has been stranded overnight near the terminal. "I reached Daulatdia at 10 pm on Tuesday. It is now 8am and I still haven't been able to get on the ferry," he said on Wednesday.
“I am at least 2 km away from the terminal. It seems like I have to wait another three hours to board a ferry. I haven't slept all night. We are moving forward at a snail's pace," Hanif added.
Passengers, drivers and officials in charge of the terminal acknowledged that traffic congestion is a regular occurence in the area. But the situation has been aggravated by a religious gathering, Orash Mubarak, which ended with a final prayer on Tuesday
"The columns of vehicles at the terminal have become longer with the addition of vehicles transporting devotees back from the congregation. We have deployed 19 of the 20 ferries in the terminal to ease the situation," said Shihab Uddin, branch manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation at Daulatdia.
He hopes that the situation will return to normal by the afternoon.
