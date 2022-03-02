Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to resume in-person classes at pre-primary schools on Mar 20

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2022 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 05:38 PM BdST

Pre-primary schools are set to reopen on Mar 20 after almost two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to resume in-person learning was taken in light of a drop in COVID-19 infections in the country, the Directorate of Primary Education said in a notice on Wednesday.

Bangladesh shut down all schools and educational institutions following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Although schools at other levels have since reopened, the government decided to keep preschools closed, with classes being held online.

As a result, the experience of learning in a classroom for many students was cut short within a few months of admission.

Other children who have enrolled in pre-primary schools during the last two years are yet to see the inside of a brick and mortar class.

Primary school students also returned to the classroom on Wednesday after more than a month.

