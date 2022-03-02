Bangladesh reports 732 new COVID cases, another 8 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2022 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 04:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 732 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,945,108.
The death toll from the disease climbed by eight in 24 hours to 29,053, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.
As many as 22,716 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.22 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths, with 492 infections and three fatalities.
Another 4,824 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,826,949.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 93.93 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 438.77 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.96 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
