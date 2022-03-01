Man survives suicide attempt over family feud after appearing on Facebook Live

The 45-year old accountant was found at a house in Bhatara area’s Sadek Hossain Road on Tuesday.

He made it alive after authorities intervened following an emergency call to 999.

File Photo

One of his colleagues called up 999 to bring the matter to their attention and sought assistance, Police Inspector of 999 Anwar Hossain said.

“He was immediately patched through to Bhatara police.”

Bhatara Police SI Mizanur Rahman said several colleagues of the man had already been there when they reached the house.

“We all entered the house using a spare key from his driver and saw him lying in his bed in critical condition without any shirt on.”

Mizanur said a packet of 32 sleeping pills was found beside the bed and the person was immediately sent to Evercare Hospital for treatment.

“The doctors said further delay would have sent him into a coma and it would have been difficult to save him.”

Officer Mizanur said the man tried to kill himself after his wife and child went away with his mother-in-law recently.