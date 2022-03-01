Man survives suicide attempt over family feud after appearing on Facebook Live
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2022 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2022 12:03 AM BdST
Police have found a man in critical condition after he appeared on Facebook Live to threaten about committing suicide.
The 45-year old accountant was found at a house in Bhatara area’s Sadek Hossain Road on Tuesday.
He made it alive after authorities intervened following an emergency call to 999.
File Photo
“He was immediately patched through to Bhatara police.”
Bhatara Police SI Mizanur Rahman said several colleagues of the man had already been there when they reached the house.
“We all entered the house using a spare key from his driver and saw him lying in his bed in critical condition without any shirt on.”
Mizanur said a packet of 32 sleeping pills was found beside the bed and the person was immediately sent to Evercare Hospital for treatment.
“The doctors said further delay would have sent him into a coma and it would have been difficult to save him.”
Officer Mizanur said the man tried to kill himself after his wife and child went away with his mother-in-law recently.
- Pori Moni drug case halted for 3 months
- Fire guts gas cylinder store in Sylhet
- Most Bangladeshis 'want no return' after leaving Ukraine
- Bangladesh top recipient of US COVID vaccine donations
- Ctg woman, lover found dead in 'murder-suicide'
- Naogaon, Thakurgaon to get public universities
- For Bangladeshis, trying to leave Ukraine 'is dangerous'
- Cartoonist Kishore to stand trial in digital security case
- HC adjourns drug case against Pori Moni for three months
- Fire burns down gas cylinder shop in Sylhet
- Bangladesh cabinet clears ratification of ILO convention to ban under-14 child labour
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- Bangladesh becomes top beneficiary of US COVID vaccine donations with 61m doses
- Bangladesh is still ‘monitoring' situation in Ukraine after Russian invasion
Most Read
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- After a fumbled start, Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
- Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee homes as tactics shift to bombarding cities
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
- Bangladesh regulator lowers LPG prices by 4%
- Bangladesh extends CNG station downtime by an hour to 11 pm
- Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough