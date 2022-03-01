Fire burns down gas cylinder shop in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST
A massive fire has destroyed a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder store in Sylhet's South Surma.
The blaze at the shop in Babna Point was ignited by a cylinder explosion around 10 pm on Monday before spreading to the store next door and a tanker lorry parked nearby, according to Sanaul Haque, deputy director of Sylhet's Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.
As many as seven firefighting units subsequently tamed the flames after an hour's efforts.
“There was a big bang when the cylinder exploded and the shop was reduced to ashes almost immediately,” Sanaul said, citing locals.
The LPG cylinder shop was situated next to Jamuna, Meghna and Padma oil company depots and could have caused greater damage without the quick intervention of firefighters, he added.
The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the blaze and the extent of damages.
No deaths or injuries have been reported in the incident, said Kamrul Islam, chief of South Surma Police Station.
