Bangladesh cabinet clears ratification of ILO convention to ban under-14 child labour

Under special circumstances, children aged as low as 14 years can be employed, but none of the children regardless of their age can be employed in risky jobs.

The approval came at a virtual cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the convention has three basic points.

Generally, it takes 15 years to complete basic education and so no child under 15 can be employed.

Secondly, considering the socio-economic condition of any country, the age limit of recruitment can be reduced to no less than 14 years.

The third point says that these children, whether they are 14 or 15 years old, cannot be engaged in any risky or dangerous work under any circumstance.

Highlighting the importance of this document, Anwarul said, "Children cannot be involved in activities that could lead to accidents or deaths.”

"And even if children of this age are employed, they cannot be treated as adults."

It cannot be referred to as the age of marriage.

If any worker commits a crime at this age, they will not be tried as an adult, the cabinet secretary said. “If anyone is implicated in a lawsuit, they will be considered a juvenile delinquent.”

Out of 189 member states, 173 have signed the ILO convention so far.

Article 1 of the ILO Convention 138, also known as the Minimum Age Charter 1973, emphasises the need to formulate policy frameworks at the national level.

In the charter, the employer has given a legal obligation to enlist the name and age of the workers in the employment of persons below 18 years of age (Article-9). It also recommends punishment for breaking the law.

The statement of this charter regarding the type of risky work (Article-3) is mentioned as similar to charter 182. Bangladesh has already ratified it.

According to Article 3.1, no child below the age of 18 years can be employed in a hazardous job, but a child aged 16 years or above can be employed under two conditions.

The first condition is that they should be informed in advance about the type of risky work and that adequate security measures should be taken (Article-3.3).

Cabinet Secretary Anwarul said Bangladesh had earlier signed seven basic charters of ILO, and 35 supplementary conventions.

