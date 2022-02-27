No COVID test certificate needed to travel to India via Benapole after booster dose
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2022 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 12:59 PM BdST
Bangladeshis who have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to present a negative COVID test report while crossing the border into India from Benapole.
But travellers returning to Bangladesh must carry a negative report of an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours ago before their departure, according to Md Raju, chief of the Benapole immigration check post, said on Saturday.
The mandate applies to both Indians and Bangladeshis arriving in Bangladesh, according to Dr Jahidur Rahman, a medical officer at the check post.
But Paresh Barua, a Bangladeshi who returned from India, says the requirement to carry a negative test report when returning to the country only adds to travel expenses. He called for a uniform rule to be applied on both sides of the border.
Before the outbreak of the pandemic, about 8,000 to 10,000 people used to cross the Benapole border over to India on daily basis. The number has now declined to 300 people per day, according to Raju.
Tourists are not allowed to make the crossing through Benapole at the moment, Raju said, adding that people with medical, business and student visas can use the border for now as long as they comply with health guidelines.
