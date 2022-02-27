Ekushey Book Fair to be extended to Mar 17: state minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2022 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 01:13 PM BdST
The Ekushey Book Fair will be extended to Mar 17, according to State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.
At a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday, Khalid said he was ‘delighted’ to announce that the prime minister had agreed to extend the fair.
“Last year, due to the COVID situation, we had to cut the book fair short. As such, book publishers suffered some losses. This year’s book fair started late. Once the book fair started, the book publishers petitioned for it to be extended. We told them we would make a decision on the extension after considering the situation. We have now made a decision accordingly.”
More to follow
