Ekushey Book Fair to be extended to Mar 17: state minister

At a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday, Khalid said he was ‘delighted’ to announce that the prime minister had agreed to extend the fair.

“Last year, due to the COVID situation, we had to cut the book fair short. As such, book publishers suffered some losses. This year’s book fair started late. Once the book fair started, the book publishers petitioned for it to be extended. We told them we would make a decision on the extension after considering the situation. We have now made a decision accordingly.”

More to follow