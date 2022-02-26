Bangladesh launches campaign to administer 10m COVID vaccine shots in a day

Queues started forming outside various immunisation centres across the country from 8:30 am Saturday as people looked to take advantage of the special initiative geared towards administering the first dose of the vaccine.

At a temporary vaccination centre in Narsingdi's Meherpara Union Parishad, vaccine seekers were seen standing in line with their birth registration certificates or national identity cards (NIDs) in hand. Some even brought their vaccination cards.

Mojibur Rahman, a cloth factory worker, lives in Dinajpur's Parbatipur. He hasn't been home in a while and so, he didn't have his birth registration or NID with him. As a result, he couldn't even register for the vaccine.

Mojibur said he fetched his birth certificate from home after hearing about Saturday's vaccination programme.

"I've heard that they'll stop administering the vaccine. That's why I'm taking it now."

Al Mamun, a resident of Kurerpar village, was also waiting to get vaccinated at the centre. He had registered for his shot on Friday but was anxious as he did not receive any confirmation SMS.

“It'll be great if I can get the vaccine now. If not, then I'll try again another time. Let's see what happens.”

Crowds have also gathered at various vaccination centres in the capital.

Puspita Akhter Lavanya, a homemaker, has come to get vaccinated at the Baitus Salam Jame Mosque centre in Mirpur's South Manipur.

She said she does not have the necessary documents like the NID or birth certificate and so, she hasn't been able to register on the Surokkha website.

"I haven't been able to get vaccinated for so long. I've heard that you don't need the birth registration certificate or voter ID card now so I have come to get vaccinated.”

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee, has assured that those who have registered but are yet to receive an SMS will be able to get vaccinated.

"We want to finish the giving out the first dose today under the mass vaccination programme. For this reason, we will vaccinate whoever comes to get it. It doesn't matter if they have the documents or not.”

"People who are sick or unable to get the first dose due to a very urgent need can also take the shot later. But in that case, you will not be able to get vaccinated in your neighbourhood like this. People will have to go back to the designated hospitals and get vaccinated there.”

The government launched its mass immunisation programme in phases in 2021 to provide vaccines to the people at the grassroots level. More than 8.3 million people received the vaccine in two days at a programme marking Hasina’s birthday in September.

The third or booster doses were rolled out in December.

More than 109 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine until Feb 25, according to government data. The government has also administered 81.9 million second doses while over 3.5 people have taken their booster shots.