Five of a family hacked to death in Bandarban
Bandarban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Feb 2022 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2022 03:04 PM BdST
The headman of a remote neighbourhood in Bandarban's Ruma Upazila and his four sons have been hacked to death.
The incident took place at Abupara in the upazila's Galenga Union around 10 pm on Thursday.
Abul Kashem, chief of Ruma Police Station, said they were informed about the matter much later but a team has been sent to the area to investigate the incident.
The dead were identified as Lockrui Mro, 70, and his sons Rontui Mro, 35, Rengri Mro, 30, Menwai Mro, 25 and Ringrao Mro, 20.
Police, however, are yet to determine the motive behind the killings. The killers remain unidentified as well.
"A rumour began to circulate that the headman's family was performing black magic on the people of the neighbourhood. There have been complaints that a few people have died as a result of their practices," said Galenga Union Council Chairman Menrat Mro.
Another local representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "Recently, they had a dispute with the people of the neighborhood over the boundaries of a farmland."
"As far as I know, the people of the neighborhood met secretly and killed all the members of the family last night.”
bdnews24.com has not been able to independently verify the details of the incident from the people in the neighbourhood.
