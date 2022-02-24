No service at DNCC for those without vaccine from Mar 1
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Feb 2022 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 02:25 PM BdST
People must produce records showing they have taken at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine while seeking services at the Dhaka North City Corporation from Mar 1, said Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.
Otherwise, the DNCC would not provide any service to them, he said on Thursday, during a campaign for the upcoming vaccination drive called 'ten million COVID shots a day', which is to be held on Feb 26.
“Until now we said 'no mask, no service'. Now we're introducing 'no vaccine, no service'. If you come to the corporation to get a trade license or renew it, you won't get it without producing your vaccination certificate. At least the first dose of vaccine will be required to get service in DNCC."
The mayor urged store owners to set up a signboard in their stores saying all staff members are vaccinated.
Vaccination centres in all 54 wards of the DNCC will remain open on Friday, said Atiqul Islam. On Feb 26, the DNCC will provide COVID shots from 486 booths in its 54 wards. A separate booth will be available for children under the age of 18 years.
“I request everyone to get vaccinated. Stay safe and keep your city safe."
The mayor campaigned for the upcoming vaccination drive at the Gulshan 2 DNCC Market, Government Titumir College and in Mohakhali Kitchen Market.
