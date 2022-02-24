EC search committee meets president to forward 10-name recommendation

They entered the Bangabhaban on Thursday evening as they are scheduled to meet with the president at 7pm, said Hamid’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

The president will form a new Election Commission by picking five from the search committee’s recommendations, and the new commission will be in charge of the 12th parliamentary elections.

However, the president-appointed chief of the panel, Justice Obaidul Hassan, is not attending the meeting owing to his being indisposed.

The other members of the committee - High Court judge Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, fiction writer Prof Anwara Syed Haq, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, and Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain -- are in attendance.

Press Secretary Joynal had previously said, “The matter is completely in the president’s hands. He will make the appointments and when he wants to. The Cabinet Division will make it public after the presidential order.”

In 2017, the appointment order came on the same day president received recommendations from the search committee.

The panel finalised the 10 names to recommend in the seventh meeting on Feb 22, but did not reveal who they proposed saying only the president can do that.

However, the panel did reveal the initial list of 322 names from different sects including political parties.

The recommended 10 names were made from that initial comprehensive list.

The law states that the search committee will perform its duties transparently and impartially. Following the qualifications, disqualifications, experience, skills and reputation dedicated by the law, they are supposed to propose two individuals for each position, including that of the CEC, for the president to select from.