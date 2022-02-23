Three bodies found after Barishal boat accident

Two people have been reported missing, while 39 have been rescued.

The accident occurred around midnight at Nalchar Bagarda in Charmonai Union, said Barishal Riverport Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Khorshed Alam.

The dead have been identified as Jahidul Islam, 55, Sirajul Islam, 52 and Haji Abdul Quddus, 70.

Abdul Kuddus, 72, and Rafiqul Islam, 60, are missing.

Families said the villages of Rudrapur and Kabaripara, where the victims hail from, are in shock over the accident.

“Many groups had started from Raiganj to attend the religious congregation. One of those groups halted their boat at a jetty of the Arial Kha River in Bagurga and fell asleep,” said Bangladesh Mujahid Committee Sirajganj branch President Quari Shamsul Haque.

“Around midnight a trawler struck it and the vessel capsized. Hearing the devotees screaming, people came forward to help in their rescue.”

The Fire Service began rescue operations at the scene on Wednesday morning. Three bodies were recovered as of 2 pm, while 39 people were rescued alive.

The bodies have been taken to the congregation site in Charmonai, said Quari Shamsul Haque. The injured are receiving treatment at a makeshift hospital there.