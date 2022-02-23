Three bodies found after Barishal boat accident
Sirajganj and Barishal Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 05:37 PM BdST
The bodies of three people have been recovered after a trawler hit a boat on its way to a religious congregation in Charmonai, Barishal and caused it to capsize.
Two people have been reported missing, while 39 have been rescued.
The accident occurred around midnight at Nalchar Bagarda in Charmonai Union, said Barishal Riverport Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Khorshed Alam.
The dead have been identified as Jahidul Islam, 55, Sirajul Islam, 52 and Haji Abdul Quddus, 70.
Abdul Kuddus, 72, and Rafiqul Islam, 60, are missing.
Families said the villages of Rudrapur and Kabaripara, where the victims hail from, are in shock over the accident.
“Many groups had started from Raiganj to attend the religious congregation. One of those groups halted their boat at a jetty of the Arial Kha River in Bagurga and fell asleep,” said Bangladesh Mujahid Committee Sirajganj branch President Quari Shamsul Haque.
“Around midnight a trawler struck it and the vessel capsized. Hearing the devotees screaming, people came forward to help in their rescue.”
The Fire Service began rescue operations at the scene on Wednesday morning. Three bodies were recovered as of 2 pm, while 39 people were rescued alive.
The bodies have been taken to the congregation site in Charmonai, said Quari Shamsul Haque. The injured are receiving treatment at a makeshift hospital there.
- DIG Mizan, Basir in court to hear graft case verdict
- Fire shatters dreams of Nilkhet book traders
- 5 die in Chandpur crash
- Mitu’s father challenges PBI report
- Pallab Sushil loses his 6th brother in 15 days
- Nilkhet book market fire doused
- Don’t want to shut schools again: Dipu Moni
- Sixth brother dies after Chakaria pickup accident
- 'There are many more Basirs in the ACC', says Mizanur after verdict in bribery case
- Three bodies found after Barishal boat accident
- Detained Ansar al-Islam member was plotting an attack on Ctg book fair, say police
- DIG Mizanur, ACC Director Basir in court to hear verdict in graft case
- Nilkhet book traders thought they had survived the pandemic. Then it all turned to ash
- Five dead after car veers into pond in Chandpur
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Indian actor arrested for tweet on hijab row judge
- Disgraced police officer Mizanur jailed for 3 years for bribery, ACC’s Basir gets 8 years
- Top songwriter Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury - he of Amay Dekona, Jekhane Simanto Tomar fame - dies at 75
- Election Commission search panel picks 10 final candidates
- Dhaka-Sylhet Highway development project overshoots budget by more than 100%
- Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
- Murdered Mitu’s father files no-confidence plea against PBI report