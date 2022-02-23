Murdered Mitu’s father files no-confidence plea against PBI report

He filed the appeal with Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abdul Halim’s court on Tuesday.

Mosharraf also requested the investigation be done again by the Criminal Investigation Department or the Rapid Action Battalion instead of PBI.

After hearing out Mosharraf’s lawyer, the court set Mar 6 for the next hearing of the plea.

“As many as 164 people, including the accused and witnesses, testified in my case,” Mosharraf said.

He said the wife of absconded accused Kamrul Islam Sikder Musa, who was allegedly paid by Mitu’s husband former superintendent of police Babul Akter for the murder, and his housemaid are among the accused.

“We have a lot of information as evidence in the case. So why was a final report submitted in the case?” asked Mosharraf, a former police officer.

“A final report can be submitted if a plaintiff is accused in an incident. In that case, the police will file a separate case as plaintiff.

“The grounds to file a case were created when PBI told the court they found evidence of Babul’s involvement in the incident in the final report [of the case filed by Babul]. The only exception is that I was the plaintiff, rather than the police.”

“Two cases do not usually run parallelly over the same incident. But the court did not issue any order on it. The accused or the plaintiff didn’t file a plea against it either. Then why did PBI submit a final report in my case?

“The court did not accept the final report submitted by the PBI in Babul’s case. The PBI could’ve revised it or moved the High Court. Instead, they submitted a final report in my case.”

On Jan 25, the PBI submitted a final report in the case over the murder.

PBI’s Inspector Abu Jafar Md Omar Faruk, investigation officer in the case filed by Mosharraf, said the report closed the investigation. An appeal was also made to link the case’s witness depositions and related documents with the case filed by Babul.

But the plea surprised Mosharraf as Faruk filed the report after only 34 days of investigation. “There should not be any legal barriers to continuing my case. So I made a no-confidence plea against the final report in my case.”

“Submitting a final report in my case leaves the case filed by Babul open. And he filed it right after the incident to save himself. The documents in his case were all lies to hide the other criminals as well.”

“Babul was shown arrested in that case on court’s orders. But he is not an accused in that case yet.”

In January, a Chattogram court took cognisance of a PBI appeal and ordered the arrest of Babul.

Later that month, an appeal to hand the case filed by Babul over to CID or RAB was rejected by the court.

In November last year, after a hearing on the appeal, the court ordered the PBI to carry out further investigation into the case after Babul challenged PBI’s investigation report and demanded another investigation.

However, the court rejected PBI’s final report on the case.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near GEC Intersection in the port city early on the morning of June 5, 2016, when she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined Police Headquarters in Dhaka following promotion and transfer.

He accused unidentified people in the case started at Panchlaish Police Station over the murder. He resigned following the controversy around three months after the death of his wife.

Mitu’s family, who were initially on Babul's side after her murder, later suspected that the former police officer might have links to the killing.

In May last year, PBI reported that it has found evidence directly linking him to the murder and, subsequently, Mosharraf filed a case accusing Babul of the murder.

Mosharraf later told the media that Babul used to quarrel with Mitu after getting involved in an extramarital affair, which was why he “orchestrated” her murder.

The PBI quizzed Babul in custody for five days before the court sent him to prison.