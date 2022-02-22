Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths

He was over the moon when an official of Sinthiya Security Service interviewed Nahid in the capital and offered him a lucrative marketing job.

“You look handsome,” the official would tell him, adding that the marketing job would earn Nahid Tk 40,000 per month. The company also promised a living space. But he would need to deposit Tk 12,500 first.

His duty was supposed to be calling potential customers on the phone and convince them to get the company’s service. Once he deposited the money, he was asked to bring more people like him -- and it aroused his suspicion. He was offered Tk 1,100 per person he would rope in.

There was no doubt in Nahid's mind that he was being defrauded when Sinthiya Security Service Limited denied him a place to stay. Finally, when it refused to giving back his deposit, he and 16 other youths complained to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The RAB arrested the company’s 33-year old Managing Director Shamsunnahar Maya and her 26-year old husband Jewel Bhuiyan and five others from the company’s office at Uttarkhan on Sunday.

The other arrestees are Kamruzzaman Denis, 24, Farhana Yasmin alias Suborna Akter, 23, Mehedi Hasan, 21, Al Mamun Masud, 21, and Tajbir Hossain Lohan, 19.

Maya and Jewel had worked at a security firm and used the experience to open a new one without approval, RAB-1 commander Abdullah Al Momen said at a press conference on Monday.

Their aim was to deceive people from rural areas far from the capital in a model followed by multi-level marketing or MLM fraud rings, Momen said.

They grifted up to 800 people out of nearly Tk 10 million in the past seven to eight months, according to the RAB. They left people from around the capital alone because such people could detect their fraudulent scheme. Their main target was youths who recently passed SSC or HSC examinations.

A security firm’s main job is to supply security guards to homes or offices. But Sinthya Security Service did provide many with appointment letters as security guards, and there is no proof that the people were really employed.

Some other fraudulent schemes by the so-called security companies have recently been reported in the media.

Saddam Hossain, one of the people who filed the complaint with the RAB, said each of them were given access to a Facebook account and used those to lure more unsuspecting people in.

Saddam lived in a house with nine other people, but they could not pay the rent as the company did not pay them after taking their money. Saddam and others went almost hungry for three days and finally bought 25kg of rice from a local grocer on credit.

“I badly needed a job to support my poor family. I was happy after getting the job, but never imagined I would be deceived in this way,” said the young man from Bagerhat.