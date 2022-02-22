Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 10:37 AM BdST
Police have arrested a man after two pistols were sent to him by mail from Italy.
The arrestee has been identified as Kamrul Hasan, 40, a staff member at the Income Tax Department and a resident of Chattogram city.
Kamrul was arrested from the house of his father-in-law in the Khalpar area under Halishahar Police Station at 11 pm on Monday, according to Arif Hossain, a police officer of the Double Mooring Zone in the city.
Arif said that the customs had found the firearms inside a shipment of household products sent by a man named Rajib Barua from Italy.
"Kamrul's house in the CGS colony of Chattogram city was given as the address of the receiver," Arif said, adding that Kamrul has been handed over to Bandar Police Station after the arrest.
Chattogram Customs found two pistols, two toy guns and 60 rounds of cartridges inside the parcel sent from Italy’s Rome on Sunday.
Customs started a case against Rajib and Kamrul with Bandar Police Station after the incident.
Police said Kamrul went into hiding at his father-in-law’s house when news of the pistols’ arrival spread.
