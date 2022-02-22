Election Commission search panel meets to finalise list of candidates

The meeting, which began at the Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge in Dhaka at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, is expected to be the committee’s last.

Justice Obaidul Hassan, an Appellate Division judge who is heading the panel, said on Sunday they would finalise the list of 10 candidates in Tuesday’s meeting and send it to President Abdul Hamid.

The president will then appoint the chief and four other election commissioners from the list. The new Election Commission will oversee the next parliamentary election.

Eminent citizens called for the publication of the names of all candidates in meetings with the committee, which did publish the names of over 300 names proposed by political parties, groups of professionals and individuals.

But Hassan said the list of the 10 final candidates will only be for the eyes of the president.

“It’s the honourable president’s domain. If he asks us to publish the names after the submission, we'll do so,” he said, citing the recently passed law to form the Election Commission.

The committee on Saturday picked 20 possible candidates from the proposed names and trimmed it down to 12 on Sunday.

The other members of the panel are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq.

The committee is charged with carrying out its responsibilities impartially and transparently, and it will nominate people according to the requisite qualifications, prohibitions, experience, skills and reputation, as stated by the law.