Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni

“Everybody will have to follow the rules strictly. Parents, teachers and students need to be aware of the COVID-19 health instructions. We don’t want to shut educational institutions again due to the pandemic,” she said after launching a pilot programme on the new school curricula at the National Textbook and Curriculum Board in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Tuesday.

The government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily on Jan 21 due to the highly-infectious omicron strain. Students returned to in-person classes on Tuesday, a month later, as coronavirus cases started to drop.

Sixty-two schools across the country have begun to follow the experimental new curriculum for class XI on the same day.

The education minister hopes the new curricula will improve the efficiency of students. She urged the teachers and students to report any problem they face while following the new curriculum.