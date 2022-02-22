Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 06:07 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has urged everyone to abide by health restrictions to undercut the transmission of the coronavirus and keep schools open.
“Everybody will have to follow the rules strictly. Parents, teachers and students need to be aware of the COVID-19 health instructions. We don’t want to shut educational institutions again due to the pandemic,” she said after launching a pilot programme on the new school curricula at the National Textbook and Curriculum Board in Dhaka’s Motijheel on Tuesday.
The government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily on Jan 21 due to the highly-infectious omicron strain. Students returned to in-person classes on Tuesday, a month later, as coronavirus cases started to drop.
Sixty-two schools across the country have begun to follow the experimental new curriculum for class XI on the same day.
The education minister hopes the new curricula will improve the efficiency of students. She urged the teachers and students to report any problem they face while following the new curriculum.
- Sixth brother dies after Chakaria pickup accident
- Man sent parcel of guns is arrested
- Security service fraudsters con millions out of youths
- I didn’t compromise: sacked ACC official
- School building has tilted, but construction continues
- Remembering martyrs through fingertips
- PM: use familiar words for easy science education
- When Ali met Banu
- Election Commission search panel meets to finalise list of candidates
- Don’t want to shut educational institutions again: Dipu Moni
- Raktim succumbs to wounds, becoming the sixth brother to die in Chakaria pickup accident
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Dismissal could’ve been avoided if ‘I compromised’, says sacked ACC official Sharif
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
- Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
- Man arrested after parcel of two pistols, ammunition arrives from Italy
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- A school building tilted in Bangladesh. Construction continued after it was lifted with a crane
- Security service fraudsters swindle millions out of youths
- Pakistani prime minister to fly to Moscow to meet Putin this week
- Tipped-over fuel truck blocks road for a day in Kushtia highway as fears of blast delays removal