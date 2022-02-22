Dismissal could’ve been avoided if ‘I compromised’, says sacked ACC official Sharif

Sharif said the proceedings “could have been avoided” if he had “compromised” with those related to the complaints.

He also demanded a written explanation of the “reasons” the ACC secretary cited about removing Sharif from his position.

ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain in a news conference on Feb 20 said Deputy Assistant Director Sharif was dismissed in line with the rules “in the interest of conducting operations in a fair and disciplined manner”.

In a “five-page” statement, Mahbub highlighted ACC’s stand and revealed Sharif’s “violations” while also mentioning several complaints from different individuals and offices.

Sharif, in turn, sent a 14-page statement containing “rebuttal of arguments” to the media.

He said that the charges against him were made by those he was investigating.

“If this goes on, many people will lose their jobs for going against individuals. Because [being under investigation] will motivate them.”

Claiming he was sacked without any verification, Sharif said, “I was removed from office without prior notice before the complaints were proven and were on trial in the Supreme Court. I was denied my constitutional rights.”

“I would recommend legal proceedings after getting the documents in most cases. If I had compromised, none of this would’ve happened,” he said.

Mahbub said that Sharif used to work “on a whim” and would not follow ACC’s directives as soon as he was put in charge of an investigation.

Sharif retaliated saying, “The complaint is not precise. Deputy directors are in charge of ACC’s Integrated Offices. Deputy directors are given a copy of the notice when someone is summoned. So the complaint is false.”

The commission also accused Sharif of harassing many individuals unrelated to complaints by bringing them in through notices or phone calls during investigations..

Dismissing the allegation, he said, “The accusation is incorrect and needs precision. I demand proof on this. During my tenure at Chattogram-2, Belayet Hossain, who was related to a complaint, mentioned this. A report was submitted on my behalf over this. This is false.”

Another accusation against Sharif is relating to him “not following the rules and not acknowledging higher officials” when someone’s bank account is “frozen or no debited’ for an investigation.

Sharif said, “Tk 5 million in Belayet Hossain’s account was frozen in good faith. It wasn’t done for personal reason or with dishonest intents. The bank was requested, not ordered, to do so for the sake of the investigation.”

He claimed that it was done in the interest of the commission and the country to prevent the “swift transaction” of the “illegal and bribe money” in case someone drew the money from the account after getting information on the statement given by the accused.

“To free the accounts of suspicion, we sent letters to some banks withdrawing the no debit requests. The details are in the report. But I should’ve followed the commission’s approval for a court order to confiscate the money. That was the procedure.

“Actually, for the sake of the investigation, we temporarily suspended transaction so the illegal money can’t be swiftly transferred or withdrawn”

ACC secretary Mahbub mentioned that Sharif seized Tk 9.36 million from a surveyor in Cox’s Bazar and kept it in his possession without apprising the authorities.

“RAB confiscated the money. There were complications with keeping the seized evidence of Tk 9.36 million in the treasury. We came to know that government treasuries or Bangladesh Bank vaults require that money be wrapped in clothes inside a box or a trunk when submitted as proof.

In that case, depository authorities will accept it as “box/trunk received”. “They do not mention the content or the amount inside it. This is supposedly the rule.”

Sharif claimed he did not agree to deposit the money without any records in such a manner.

“There was another option in the Bangladesh Bank, requiring the confiscated money to be submitted in the miscellaneous category, which would be circulated in the market. Then it would not be possible to present it to court during trial as evidence and the case would suffer. The accused would be benefited.”

Sharif claimed there are “numerous instances” of an investigation officer holding money seized as evidence.

He also denied accusations of resorting to nepotism, that he gave jobs to his brother and relatives “using his influence”.

According to Sharif, his younger brother along with other educated jobless people from his locality had worked for Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited or KGDCL on two-year contracts from 2017 through outsourcing contractors.

This happened when Khayez Ahmed Majumder was managing director of the gas distribution firm, he said.

Sharif also claimed that he was not familiar with the person he is accused of employing.

The corruption watchdog sacked Sharif on Feb 16 saying the Anti-Corruption Commission Employees (Service) Rules 2008 enables the authorities to remove a staff member without giving a reason by paying 90 days’ salary or providing 90 days’ prior notice.

The notice, signed by ACC Chairman Md Moinuddin Abdullah said his removal would be effective from the day the instruction was issued and added that he would receive his salary and benefits for 90 days.

Sharif Uddin’s colleagues were angered by his firing and a group of them held a human chain protest outside the ACC office on Thursday.