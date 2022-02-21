People join procession in tribute to Language Movement martyrs

Barefoot, they carried flowers in their hands and the immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (How can I forget the twenty-first of February/ incarnadined by the blood of my brother?) on their lips.

Several young men, including Salam, Barkat, Rafik and Shafiur were killed when police opened fire on Feb 21, 1952, to quell protests against the then Pakistan government’s decision to impose Urdu as the official state language of the country.

The decision sparked demonstrations in East Pakistan, where the majority of the population only spoke Bangla. The Language Movement, as it came to be known, held protests calling for Bangla to be recognised as an official state language.

The Language Movement was a sign of the intense alienation of the Bengalis of East Pakistan from its Western counterpart. These tensions would eventually boil over in the Liberation War of 1971.

UNESCO in November 1999 declared Feb 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

The day is celebrated as a national holiday in Bangladesh.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have made it mandatory to present a coronavirus vaccination certificate, and wear a face mask to pay tribute at the Shaheed Minar.

Individuals can pay their respects to martyrs in groups of two at a time while the number of representatives from any organisation has been limited to five.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have put in place a six-tier security system centring the monument and asked the people not to take any bag to the Shaheed Minar.

The programme usually begins in the morning with the president and the prime minister paying their respects at the Shaheed Minar. However, like last year, military secretaries representing the president and the prime minister placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar on their behalf due to the pandemic.

Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam represented the president while Maj Gen Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury represented the prime minister.

Sergeant at Arms Commodore Mia Mohammad Naeem Rahman of Parliament Secretariat paid homage on behalf of Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi was represented by Assistant Sergeant at Arms Golam Shahriar Talukder.

Several political parties and dignitaries paid homage to the martyrs.

As the day progressed, the number of people at the Shaheed Minar premises began to increase. People of different ages and professions were seen waiting in line with flowers and small flags in their hands.

Apart from various political, social and cultural organisations, people from various walks of life visited the Shaheed Minar with their children to pay their respects to the language martyrs.