Hasina suggests use of familiar words to make science education easy

Speaking at an event marking Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day via a video call from the Ganabhaban on Monday, she said her government is prioritising research in every sphere to meet the goal of making the country a developed one.

She stressed the need for efforts to make science education, research and knowledge gained from the research easy for the people to use.

“We must accept the terms that are internationally familiar, no matter from which language they have come,” she said.

“It shouldn’t be that we’ll not understand or be able to state something because of the use of a particular terminology. I don’t believe synonyms or terminology must be used everywhere.”

The prime minister said words from English, French and many other languages are used in science all over the world.

More than 8,000 foreign words have been added to Bangla language, noted Hasina, who graduated in Bangla literature from Dhaka University.

“So, I think we should make science education easy by using the familiar words instead of being too conservative.”

The head of the government asked the International Mother Language Institute to take steps to facilitate efforts in that direction.

It is the institute’s responsibility to preserve mother languages through research, but it should also think about how people can use their mother tongue easily, she said.

Hasina hailed the technology that has enabled people to use Bangla on mobile phones.

“People in the remote rural areas are also using it. It’s a good sign.”

She believed it helped Bangladesh cut illiteracy rate.