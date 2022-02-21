Gas cylinder explosion leaves 3 young siblings dead in Mymensingh

The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday, said Bhaluka Police OC Kamal Hossain.

The victims were identified as Khadija Akter, 8, Razia Akter, 3, and Rayhan Mia, 5. They were all children of farmer Sumon Mia.

File Photo

Sumon was a tenant at Rubel Mia’s house. The explosion occurred at Rubel’s house and the flames rapidly spread to Sumon’s tin-roofed house right beside. The fire burnt down three houses, OC Kamal said.

“Sumon’s three children were charred to ashes in the blaze. He and his wife were not at home.”

Fire crews brought the flames under control after two hours of efforts. They recovered burnt arms and legs from the place.