Gas cylinder explosion leaves 3 young siblings dead in Mymensingh

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2022 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 01:29 AM BdST

A gas cylinder exploded at a home in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, leading to the deaths of the three children who were siblings.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday, said Bhaluka Police OC Kamal Hossain.

The victims were identified as Khadija Akter, 8, Razia Akter, 3, and Rayhan Mia, 5. They were all children of farmer Sumon Mia.

Sumon was a tenant at Rubel Mia’s house. The explosion occurred at Rubel’s house and the flames rapidly spread to Sumon’s tin-roofed house right beside. The fire burnt down three houses, OC Kamal said.

“Sumon’s three children were charred to ashes in the blaze. He and his wife were not at home.”

Fire crews brought the flames under control after two hours of efforts. They recovered burnt arms and legs from the place.

