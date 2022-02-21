Gas cylinder explosion leaves 3 young siblings dead in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 01:29 AM BdST
A gas cylinder exploded at a home in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, leading to the deaths of the three children who were siblings.
The incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday, said Bhaluka Police OC Kamal Hossain.
The victims were identified as Khadija Akter, 8, Razia Akter, 3, and Rayhan Mia, 5. They were all children of farmer Sumon Mia.
File Photo
“Sumon’s three children were charred to ashes in the blaze. He and his wife were not at home.”
Fire crews brought the flames under control after two hours of efforts. They recovered burnt arms and legs from the place.
More stories
- 12 names for EC
- No new concrete bridge 4 years after old one collapsed
- COVID curbs to end on Tuesday
- Daily virus count: 21 deaths, 1,987 cases
- Efforts to proliferate Bangla language will continue: PM
- No entry with bags at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
- Move to cancel IGP’s Germany tour
- Man posing as journalist arrested for killing wife
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh paying homage to bravehearts of 1952 Language Movement
- Election Commission search panel won’t publish final list of candidates
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- 4 years after a bridge collapsed, Manikganj villagers still make bamboo crossings
- Bangladesh to lift COVID curbs on Feb 22 as pandemic wanes
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Two burnt in Baridhara building blast
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
- Russia holds nuclear drills, US says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22