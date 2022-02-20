Two burnt in Baridhara building blast

The incident occurred on House 15, a two-storey building, on Road 6 of the Residential Area’s ‘Ka’ block around 11 am on Sunday.

Two units were dispatched to the scene after a blast was reported in the area, according to Lima Khanam, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.

The Fire Service’s initial assessment suggests that gas had built up in an empty room on the building for some time, leading to the explosion.

Two people – 52-year-old homeowner Asif Sadek and his nephew – were burnt in the blast. The name of the nephew was not released.

A car parked in front of the building was damaged as well, said Sub Inspector Shilpi Akter of Gulshan Police Station.

The wounded have been admitted to hospital, SI Shilpi said.