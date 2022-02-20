Election Commission search panel won’t publish final list of candidates

After a meeting at Supreme Court Judges’ Lounge on Sunday, Justice Obaidul Hassan, judge of the Appellate Division and head of the committee, said they will submit the list after finalising it on Tuesday.

Hamid will then form an Election Commission by appointing a chief and four commissioners.

Eminent citizens called for the publication of the names of all candidates in meetings with the committee, which did publish the names of over 300 names proposed by political parties, groups of professionals and individuals.

But Hassan said the list of the 10 final candidates will only be for the eyes of the president.

“It’s the honourable president’s domain. If he asks us to publish the names after the submission, we'll do so,” he said, citing the recently passed law to form the Election Commission.

The committee on Saturday picked 20 possible candidates from the proposed names and trimmed it down to 12 on Sunday.

Justice Hassan said the committee members did not propose any name although they have the authority to add names to the list.

He said he was not sure if they can submit the final list to the president in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. “And we'll also need an appointment.”

The other members of the panel are Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Sohorab Hossain, former election commissioner Mohammed Sohul Hussain and fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq.

The committee, under a duty to carry out its responsibilities impartially and transparently, will nominate people according to the requisite qualifications, prohibitions, experience, skills and reputation, as stated by the law.