Police to deploy six-layered security cover at Shaheed Minar on Feb 21
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2022 06:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2022 06:13 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police have put in place a six-tier security system centring the Central Shaheed Minar ahead of the Feb 21 Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.
No bags will be allowed inside the venue as part of the security measures, DMP
Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said on Saturday, urging people to use their
mobile phones carefully.
“It is not confirmed yet whether the president and the prime minister will pay tribute to martyrs in person or through their representatives. We have taken measures on the assumption that they will attend the event in person.”
Enlarging on the security measures, Shafiqul added that police checkpoints will be installed at all four corners of the Shaheed Minar.
“CCTV cameras will be put in place inside and outside areas surrounding the police checkpoints. Personnel from RAB, DB, SWAT, bomb disposal unit and dog squad, including the police's Special Branch or SB, will patrol the area as part of the security measures.”
The authorities of Dhaka University and DMP will jointly remove banners and festoons installed by the political parties in the area, Shafiqul said, while urging people to keep the entire premises clean.
The commissioner also called on students to follow the protocols while paying tribute to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs, requesting them to use the walkways, designated by the Ekushey Udjapon Committee, leading to the Shaheed Minar.
Separate arrangements will be made for foreign envoys and diplomats to take them to the Shaheed Minar.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, individuals can pay tribute to martyrs in groups of two at a time while the number of representatives from any organisation has been limited to five. A mask mandate will also be enforced.
