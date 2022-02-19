Bloodied body of on-duty policeman found on Cumilla highway

Police suspect that the 45-year-old SI Jahangir Alam had been run over and killed by a vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

SI Jahangir, a native of Sherpur, had been attached to the Daudkandi Highway Police Station for about seven years.

His body was found near the Daudkandi Toll Plaza around 1am on Friday, according to Cumilla's Superintendent of Highway Police Rahmat Ullah.

"We were informed that he had been found in a bloodied state on the Chattogram-facing lane of the highway near the Daudkandi fire station," said Daudkandi Highway Police chief Zahurul Haque.

Jahangir was immediately rescued and rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

"Looking at the state of his body, it appears that he was struck by a car while crossing the road. A case is pending in this regard. Efforts are being made to track down the car that hit him," said Zahurul.

"He had a very humorous personality. It is painful to see go like this. We've informed his family about the matter. They are on their way here from Sherpur. ”

SI Jahangir's body will be handed back from the morgue of Cumilla Medical College Hospital after an autopsy on Saturday, according to him.