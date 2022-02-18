Major General Shakil Ahmed appointed as director general of BGB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2022 05:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has appointed Major General Shakil Ahmed as the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB.
Ahmed will replace Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, who has been recalled from the border patrol force to the army as his retirement nears.
The appointment will ‘take immediate effect’, according to a notice from the Ministry of Public Administration.
Ahmed previously served as adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army and the general officer commanding the 19th Infantry Division. Apart from regimental staff duties, he served as director of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).
Born in Joypurhat on Dec 19, 1968, Ahmed was commissioned in the Infantry Corps on Jun 24, 1988.
Over the course of a 33-year career, he has also served as commander of the 99 Composite Brigade and commanding officer of the East Bengal Regiment.
He is married to Dr Shahnaz Shakil. The two have a son and a daughter.
