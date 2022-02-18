Home > Bangladesh

Five die as truck rams autorickshaw in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2022 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:21 AM BdST

Five autorickshaw passengers have died after their vehicle was rammed by a truck in Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Cumilla-Sylhet road in the Tutabagan area of Mainamati Union around 6:30 am on Friday, according to Md Belal Uddin Jahangir, chief of Mainamati Highway Police Station.

The autorickshaw was headed towards Cumilla and five people were killed on the spot when it was struck by the truck from behind, he said.

 

More to follow

