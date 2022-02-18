Five die as truck rams autorickshaw in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2022 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2022 11:21 AM BdST
Five autorickshaw passengers have died after their vehicle was rammed by a truck in Cumilla’s Burichang Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Cumilla-Sylhet road in the Tutabagan area of Mainamati Union around 6:30 am on Friday, according to Md Belal Uddin Jahangir, chief of Mainamati Highway Police Station.
The autorickshaw was headed towards Cumilla and five people were killed on the spot when it was struck by the truck from behind, he said.
More to follow
More stories
Recent Stories
- Five die as truck rams autorickshaw in Cumilla
- Sentenced to death, sacked police OC Pradip seeks compassion from Hasina
- Indian national jailed for life in Chapainawabganj arms case
- An ACC official who rose to fame for anti-graft efforts is fired
- HC grants bail to Dipti Rani Das, a teen detained in jail over Facebook post for a year
- RAB seizes Tk 12.6 million in gold at Cox’s Bazar border
Opinion
Most Read
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Bangladesh PM orders universal pension scheme for all citizens over 60
- Sentenced to death, sacked police OC Pradip seeks compassion from Hasina
- How a Saudi woman's iPhone revealed hacking around the world
- Students with two COVID vaccine doses can return to in-person classes Feb 22
- Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- An ACC official who rose to fame for anti-graft efforts is fired
- RAB arrests suspect in kidnapping, rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 20 COVID deaths, 3,539 cases in a day