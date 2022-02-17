HC grants bail to Dipti Rani Das, a teen detained in jail over Facebook post for a year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2022 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 04:18 PM BdST
The High Court has granted interim bail to Dipti Rani Das, a 17-year-old girl from Dinajpur who has been detained in jail over a Facebook post.
She was booked under the Digital Security Act on charges of ‘hurting religious sentiment.’
After being denied bail three times by a lower court, a High Court bench granted her bail on May 11, 2021. However, the bail order was stayed through an appeal by the government.
After a hearing on Thursday, Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim granted her bail.
Dipti is being detained at a correctional facility in Rajshahi and could face up to seven years in jail if convicted.
Human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra is providing legal support to her.
Lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Md Asaduzzaman, Anisul Hasan and Md Shahinuzzaman represented Dipti in court, while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi was the state counsel.
“The petitioner is a minor girl and has been staying in a correctional centre for a long time. The court has granted the bail considering this,” said lawyer Shahinuzzaman.
Amnesty International called on authorities to ensure the protection of Dipti, her family and other members of minority groups in Bangladesh from communal or politically motivated attacks, release all those detained solely for exercising their right to freedom of expression and repeal the Digital Security Act or amend it in line with international human rights laws.
- RAB seizes Tk 12.6m in gold at border
- RAB arrests suspect in teenager rape case
- Passenger dies as biker slams on brakes to save child
- Two die in accident near Dhaka airport
- Girl rescued was ‘raped for 5 days’
- Gulshan Shopping Centre ‘very risky’, but remains open
- Expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Next EC search panel meeting on Feb 19
- RAB seizes Tk 12.6 million in gold at Cox’s Bazar border
- RAB arrests suspect in kidnapping, rape of teenage girl in Dhaka
- Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child
- Two die as car rams ride-sharing motorcycle near Dhaka airport
- Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
Most Read
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- 13 fall into well and die in India wedding accident
- Education Minister Dipu Moni hopes to reopen schools in February
- Antacid shows promise addressing COVID symptoms; higher oestrogen levels linked to lower death risk
- Man thrown off motorcycle dies as driver slams on brakes to save child