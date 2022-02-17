Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use

Constructed before independence, a part of the building was occupied by a cinema hall. But the hall was closed in 1996, with dozens of shops cropping up in its place.

Now, the market houses 723 shops that sell a variety of products, from furniture to utensils to cosmetics and food.

After a devastating fire swept through the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Market next to it in January 2017, the fire service officials carried out an inspection of Gulshan Shopping Centre four months later in May.

They flagged 10 faults related to fire safety and ordered the owners to rectify them. But the warnings have gone unheeded as nothing has been done to address the fire safety issues.

The fire service eventually declared the building unfit for use on Jun 11, 2018, prompting the shop owners' association of the market to appeal against the notice to the public safety secretary six days later.

The association also moved the High Court but was ordered to comply with the fire service's notice.

A fire service committee inspected the building again on Jun 21, 2021. The following day, its Director General Brig Gen Sazzad Hussain sent a letter to the building authorities, warning them that its fire risks remained, making the structure susceptible to a deadly blaze or other disasters.

The fire service also put up notices on the building warning people of the risks and wrote to Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka Metropolitan Police, asking them to take steps against the owners.

During a recent visit, the corridors on the upper floors from the first storey of the market appeared dark and narrow. Many shops are used to store goods.

The shop owners said they were supposed to vacate the market on Aug 14, 2021 following the fire service notice, but the process was halted after the owner of the land, Ahmed Foyzur Rahman, died that very day.

Lt Col Zillur Rahman, a fire service director, said it does not have the authority to enforce the law and so, it asked the city corporation and police to deal with the matter.

Md Safrul Islam, general secretary of the shop owners’ association, claimed they took steps to remove the safety risks identified by the fire service, but the structure is supposed to be demolished to make way for a high-rise building.

“We had discussions with the owner. But problems have occurred after his death,” he said.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam said many such vulnerable buildings exist in the capital. “We are yet to start working on them. But we will look into the matter,” he said.