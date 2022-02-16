Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam gave the order after a hearing on Wednesday.

Inspector Ala Uddin of the Police Bureau of Investigations brought the suspect before the magistrate to request that she be detained in jail.

Lawyer Gazi Shah Alam petitioned for remand and petitioned for more time for the hearing.

The court then sent Mim to jail, and set Thursday for the next hearing.

On Tuesday, Mim was taken from her home in Dhanmondi and taken to the PBI Special Crime (South) offices for questioning. Law enforcers later declared that she was arrested in connection with the case.

Police quizzed model Faria Mahbub Piasha, who had been held in another case related to drugs, in the Munia ‘rape and murder’ case on Sept 23 last year.

Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania had started a case at Gulshan Police Station against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat on Apr 26, 2021.

After losing her parents, Muniya had been living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.

According to the case dossier, Anvir had an “extramarital affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.

Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.

Tania filed another case on Sept 6 against eight people, including Anvir, on rape and murder charges after a court cleared him of the accusations of instigating suicide.

The other accused are his father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akter.

But Muniya’s brother Ashikur Rahman alleged Muniya was murdered and Sharun was involved with the incident.

Sharun denied the allegation, saying Muniya had informed him that Anvir and Mim had 'developed a relationship'.