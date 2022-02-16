Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2022 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 05:50 PM BdST
A court has sent Saifa Rahman Mim, former wife of Whip Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury’s son Sharun Chowdhury, to jail in a case over the alleged rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam gave the order after a hearing on Wednesday.
Inspector Ala Uddin of the Police Bureau of Investigations brought the suspect before the magistrate to request that she be detained in jail.
Lawyer Gazi Shah Alam petitioned for remand and petitioned for more time for the hearing.
The court then sent Mim to jail, and set Thursday for the next hearing.
On Tuesday, Mim was taken from her home in Dhanmondi and taken to the PBI Special Crime (South) offices for questioning. Law enforcers later declared that she was arrested in connection with the case.
Police quizzed model Faria Mahbub Piasha, who had been held in another case related to drugs, in the Munia ‘rape and murder’ case on Sept 23 last year.
Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania had started a case at Gulshan Police Station against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat on Apr 26, 2021.
After losing her parents, Muniya had been living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
According to the case dossier, Anvir had an “extramarital affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.
Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.
Tania filed another case on Sept 6 against eight people, including Anvir, on rape and murder charges after a court cleared him of the accusations of instigating suicide.
The other accused are his father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akter.
But Muniya’s brother Ashikur Rahman alleged Muniya was murdered and Sharun was involved with the incident.
Sharun denied the allegation, saying Muniya had informed him that Anvir and Mim had 'developed a relationship'.
- Dihan indicted in schoolgirl rape case
- 5 to die for killing farmer in Lakshmipur
- Four to die for Md Tanim’s murder
- DU to hold Gha unit admission tests this year
- Feni man dies in blizzard on way to Greece
- Sandhya sang for Bangladesh on a historic day
- Khairuzzaman: Malaysia govt will fight legal battle, says Shahriar
- Bangladeshis told to leave Ukraine now
- Dihan indicted in schoolgirl rape and murder case
- Lakshmipur court sentences five to death for farmer’s murder
- Dhaka court sentences four to death for murder of garment operator Md Tanim
- Dhaka University to hold Gha unit admission tests for 2021-22 academic year
- Feni man trying to migrate to Greece dies in blizzard in Turkey
- Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who lent her voice to Bangladesh for a historic day
Most Read
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- On Ukraine, US and Russia wage signalling war to avert actual war
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- Malaysian government will fight legal challenge against Khairuzzaman’s deportation: Shahriar
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh to halt first COVID doses after 10m shots in Feb 26 single-day drive