Feni man trying to migrate to Greece dies in blizzard in Turkey
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2022 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 12:58 PM BdST
A man from Feni has died in a blizzard while trying to migrate to Greece illegally through Turkey, his family was told.
Twenty-eight-year-old Nazrul Islam Shaheen was the son of Mizanur Rahman from Barahipur in Feni.
Shaheen, who passed his SSC exam in 2010, went to Oman in 2019 looking for work, said his cousin Nasir Uddin Manik. He stayed in Oman for two years and then went to Turkey.
“Shaheen tried to cross the border to Greece with some of his friends. On Feb 2, they faced a severe blizzard. His family lost contact with him after that day,” said Nasir.
Mizanur Rahman, Shaheen’s father, said he posted on Facebook and other social media asking for any news of his son after the family hadn’t heard from him in two weeks.
On Tuesday, Mashiur Rabbi, an expatriate Bangladeshi contacted Shaheen’s family and informed them about his death after he saw Shaheen’s photo on social media.
“He also said that Shaheen’s body has been kept in the morgue of an Istanbul hospital,” Shaheen’s father said.
Mizanur Rahman solicited help from the government and the embassy to bring his son’s body home.
Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapan Miaji said they would provide any necessary help from the local government to bring the body home.
