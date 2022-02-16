Dhaka court sentences four to death for murder of garment worker Md Tanim

The convicts were also fined different amounts in the verdict handed down by Dhaka Additional District and Sessions Judge Ismet Ara on Wednesday.

The convicts were identified as Sohel Rana, Farhad Hossain, Md Ashiqur Rahman, and Md Nazrul Islam, who are also garments workers.

They were present in court to hear the verdict and were upset when the decision was announced.

According to the case documents, Tanim went missing around 9 am on Jul 22, 2017.

His body was found in the jungle near Khagan Village in Ashulia three days later.

Police, who had not identified him at the time, filed a wrongful death case over the incident.

On Aug 10, Tanim’s wife Nurunnahar filed a general diary as her husband had been missing for some time.

Tanim’s mother, unaware of her son’s whereabouts, filed a case against Sohel for kidnapping and demanding ransom. Sohel was known to owe Tanim Tk 40,000.

The convicts had recorded Tanim’s voice on a mobile phone and used the recording to demand Tanim’s mother Sayeeda Sultana for money through bKash, she said. They promised to let him go if she did.

The entire matter came to light during the investigation and Sohel gave a confession under Section 164, during which he explained the motive for the crime and named his accomplices.

The suspects in the case were indicted on Nov 5, 2018.

All of the convicts in the murder case were fined Tk 20,000. A failure to pay the fine will be punished by a six-month prison term.

The court also sentenced those involved in the ransom demand to five years in prison and fined them Tk 10,000 each.

After the verdict, Tanim’s mother Sayeeda Sultana told the media that she wanted the sentences to be carried out quickly.

The defence said they would appeal the decision.