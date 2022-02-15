Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case

The accused, Saifa Rahman Mim, was being interrogated, the Police Bureau of Investigation said in a message on Tuesday.

She was taken to the PBI’s Special Crime (South) office from her Dhanmondi home in the morning, according to police.

The PBI is investigating the case following a court order.

Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania had started another case at Gulshan Police Station against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat on Apr 26, 2021.

After losing her parents, Muniya was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.

According to the case dossier, Sayem had an “extramarital affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.

Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.

Taniya filed another case on Sept 6 against eight people, including Anvir, on rape and murder charges after a court cleared him of the accusations of instigating suicide.

The other accused are his father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife Sabrina, Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmin Akter.

