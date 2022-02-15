Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2022 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 08:09 PM BdST
Police have detained a suspect in a case over the alleged rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya.
The accused, Saifa Rahman Mim, was being interrogated, the Police Bureau of Investigation said in a message on Tuesday.
She was taken to the PBI’s Special Crime (South) office from her Dhanmondi home in the morning, according to police.
The PBI is investigating the case following a court order.
Muniya’s sister Nusrat Jahan Tania had started another case at Gulshan Police Station against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of instigating Muniya to take her own life after the body of the college student was found hanging in a flat on Apr 26, 2021.
After losing her parents, Muniya was living in the capital alone while other members of her family were in Cumilla.
According to the case dossier, Sayem had an “extramarital affair” with Muniya and used to visit her at the flat he had rented for her.
Tania alleged he had promised to marry Muniya, but later refused, threatened and asked her to leave, which prompted her to kill herself.
Taniya filed another case on Sept 6 against eight people, including Anvir, on rape and murder charges after a court cleared him of the accusations of instigating suicide.
The other accused are his father
Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, mother Afroza Sobhan, wife
Sabrina, Mim, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, apartment owner Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon
and his wife Sharmin Akter.
- 9 years on, blogger Rajib’s father waits for justice
- 2 to die for Zillur Bhandari murder
- Malaysia halts deportation of Khairuzzaman
- RAB arrests 3 for trafficking women
- Wait on for final choices as EC panel gets names
- Missing boy found dead in a Chuadanga graveyard
- Woman suspected in killing of 2 boys arrested
- Anisul sees bid to cash in on 'innocent conversation'
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- 9 years after his murder, the father of blogger Rajib is still waiting for justice
- Two sentenced to death, six to life in prison for Zillur Bhandari murder in Chattogram
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- RAB arrests 3 for selling off women to sex traffickers
Most Read
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Wednesday, declares day of unity
- Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit
- Government hopes to bring back Khairuzzaman soon, says Shahriar Alam