Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day

It also recorded 34 deaths from the coronavirus in a day, taking the total toll from the disease to 28,872, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 34,458 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.77 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases and deaths with 3,483 infections and 21 fatalities.

Another 11,417 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,703,309.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 88.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 413.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.82 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.