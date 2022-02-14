Boy who went missing 26 days ago found dead in Chuadanga graveyard

The body of Abu Horaira, a third-grader at Chuadanga VG Government High School, was found in a graveyard in Taltala Village late on Sunday night, according to Chuadanga Sadar Police Station chief Md Mohsin.

“Horaira left home on Jan 19 to take lessons at the house of his private tutor Ranju Haque. He never returned home. When locals went looking for Horaira at Ranju’s house, Ranju said he hadn’t come. But the boy’s school bag was later found in Ranju’s house,” Mohsin said.

On Jan 25, the boy’s father Abdul Barek filed a murder case accusing Ranju and his brother Manju Haque at Chuadanga Sadar Police Station.

Despite interrogating Ranju and Manju, police didn’t learn of Horaira's whereabouts.

However, investigators received information from the interrogation of another suspect, which led them to the decomposing body of Horaira at a graveyard, according to Mohsin.

Mohsin said that police believe Horaira was killed on the day he went missing. The body was sent to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.