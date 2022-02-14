Boy who went missing 26 days ago found dead in Chuadanga graveyard
Chuadanga Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2022 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2022 12:04 PM BdST
Police have exhumed the body of an eight-year-old boy 26 days after he went missing in Chuadanga’s Sadar Upazila.
The body of Abu Horaira, a third-grader at Chuadanga VG Government High School, was found in a graveyard in Taltala Village late on Sunday night, according to Chuadanga Sadar Police Station chief Md Mohsin.
“Horaira left home on Jan 19 to take lessons at the house of his private tutor Ranju Haque. He never returned home. When locals went looking for Horaira at Ranju’s house, Ranju said he hadn’t come. But the boy’s school bag was later found in Ranju’s house,” Mohsin said.
On Jan 25, the boy’s father Abdul Barek filed a murder case accusing Ranju and his brother Manju Haque at Chuadanga Sadar Police Station.
Despite interrogating Ranju and Manju, police didn’t learn of Horaira's whereabouts.
However, investigators received information from the interrogation of another suspect, which led them to the decomposing body of Horaira at a graveyard, according to Mohsin.
Mohsin said that police believe Horaira was killed on the day he went missing. The body was sent to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
- Woman suspected in killing of 2 boys arrested after 8 years in Chattogram
- A decade on, murder of teenaged schoolgirl Tasnim Karobi puzzles police, parents
- Those spreading audio clip are trying to exploit an innocent conversation: Anisul Huq
- Sub-leader of Rohingya refugee camp block hacked to death
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Girls outshine boys in HSC, staying ahead in pass rate, GPA 5
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh announces HSC pass rate of 95.26%
- 3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says
- Bangladesh records 28 deaths, 4,838 COVID cases in a day
- Nakano-Imran children to stay in mother's custody until case verdict: SC
- He knows Putin well and he fears for Ukraine
- All proposed names for EC will be published online, says search committee