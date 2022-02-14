A decade on, murder of teenaged schoolgirl Tasnim Karobi puzzles police, parents

After nearly a decade, police are yet to crack the mystery: who killed the schoolgirl, and why?

Her parents, lawyer couple SM Mizanur Rahman and Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange, are still searching for an answer.

Frustration has mounted as police admitted their failure in the final investigation report last year in identifying the killer or killers.

“We’re not blaming anyone directly. It's our misfortune,” said Farhana.

“My husband is also a lawyer. If something like this happens to us, what will become of the common people?” she wondered, speaking of their haplessness.

Mainul Islam, the last officer to investigate the case, also said it was unfortunate that a team led by the head of the Criminal Investigation Department and an additional superintendent of police could not find any lead.

“It was a brutal murder. But seven to eight years had already passed before we took charge of the investigation. We could have done something had we been given the task immediately after the incident. Nothing can be found after so many years. We couldn’t.”

Karobi, a class six student of Birshreshtha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public School and College at Peelkhana, was killed at their second-storey flat in a six-storey building in the Bhagolpur neighbourhood on Sept 24, 2012.

Farhana’s mother lived in another flat on the third floor of the building. Mizanur and Farhana usually left Karobi and her younger brother with their grandmother for work.

Karobi was staying in their flat alone after returning from school on that day.

The curtains of her room were shredded due to her fight with the killer, who used a Boti, a cutting instrument used in kitchen.

A cabinet was found open with four Bhori (1 Bhori = 11.664 gram) of gold ornament missing.

Mizanur started a case at Hazaribagh Police Station on robbery and murder charges. He did not name any suspect, but mentioned that Karobi was often stalked by some young men of the neighbourhood.

As Hazaribagh police failed to make any progress in the investigation, the case was transferred to the Detective Branch who also failed to solve it.

The CID took charge in 2016. Mainul was the third CID officer to investigate the case.

Police did arrest seven suspects at different times after the incident. They were Md Shamim Ahmed, 35, Md Saidul Islam, 27, Md Habibur Rahman Bhutto, 28, Md Azim Hossain Palash, 23, Md Hashem, 23, Md Abdul Ahmed Hannan Molla, 33, and Md Kamrul Islam, 31.

But the court acquitted all of them after accepting the final investigation report in December 2021, Mizanur said.

Investigator Mainul said in the report submitted in April last year that evidence, testimonies of witnesses, post-mortem examination, and first inquest report were proofs that Karobi was murdered.

But, he said, he was filing the final report as he saw little to no possibilities of finding the killer.

He added the case can be revived if new evidence or witnesses were to be found in future.

Farhana, a special prosecutor of a Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, lamented the failure of police.

“Our investigation agencies need modernisation and special training. Otherwise, the justice system will be in crisis.”