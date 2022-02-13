Old Dhaka polythene factory burns for nearly an hour

They brought the fire under control at 12:20am on Monday, nearly an hour after the incident was reported, said Abdul Halim, an assistant director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

No casualties have immediately been reported.

The fire originated in the factory on the ground floor of a four-storey building around 11:30pm on Sunday and spread quickly.

Factories and chemical warehouses in the residential buildings of Old Dhaka often catch fire and sometimes turn widely devastating and deadly.

But efforts to remove the factories and warehouses fail due to opposition by the businesses.