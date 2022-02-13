Girls outshine boys in HSC, staying ahead in pass rate, GPA 5
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 03:58 PM BdST
Female students have surpassed their male peers in both pass and GPA 5.0 rates in the 2021 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams.
Of the 656,165 girls who attended the exams, 633,138, or 96.49 percent of the group, crossed the hurdle, while 715,516 male students appeared in the tests and 673,580, or 94.14 percent, were successful.
In the 2021 exams, 102,406 female students won a GPA of 5.0, staying ahead in the race, as 86,763 boys secured a GPA of 5.0.
The results of the exams, which students in Class 12 take ahead of starting university, were announced on Sunday.
The exam results were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at an event at the International Mother Language Institute, which she attended via video conference from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Education Minister Dipu Moni, who received the summaries of the results on behalf of the prime minister, announced highlights from the summary at a press conference afterwards.
Nearly 1.4 million students sat for exams in the HSC, Alim, HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management and Diploma in Commerce.
Students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent exams on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and vocational boards.
The exams were delayed by about eight months from their usual schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
