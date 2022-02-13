3 newborns found dead in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2022 02:17 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 02:17 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of three newborns from Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan and Mirpur on Sunday.
Two newborn boys were found dead in an open space of Suhrawardy Udyan at 9 am, according to Shahbagh Police Station Sub Inspector Shahab Uddin.
Their bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Shahab added.
Meanwhile, Mirpur police have recovered the body of a third newborn which has also been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem report, DMCH police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.
