3 newborns found dead in Dhaka

Two newborn boys were found dead in an open space of Suhrawardy Udyan at 9 am, according to Shahbagh Police Station Sub Inspector Shahab Uddin.

Their bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Shahab added.

Meanwhile, Mirpur police have recovered the body of a third newborn which has also been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem report, DMCH police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.