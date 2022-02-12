Bus veers off bridge in Dinajpur, leaving 2 dead

The accident took place on Mohonpur Bridge on the road from Dinajpur to Fulbari, at 5:30 am on Saturday, according to Chirirbandar Police Station chief Bazlur Rashid.

The dead have been identified as Halima Khatun, 45, and Jamir Uddin, 50, who was the bus supervisor.

The two died on the spot when the bus broke through the railing on the bridge and fell off, Bazlur said

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, while the remaining eight received first aid.