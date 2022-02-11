Tortured by police, haunted by horrors of brother’s death in custody, Rocky soldiers on

The 31-year-old man feels more troubled as the policemen and others who allegedly killed his brother have yet to be punished. The case awaits a High Court judgment following an appeal.

“We haven’t got justice. The judges’ court gave a verdict, but now the case is being heard at the High Court and no one knows when it’ll end,” said a frustrated Khurshida Begum, Rocky’s mother.

“All I worry about is whether I’ll be able to see the killers of my son punished. He [her dead son] left two kids and we need to raise them. We haven’t got any compensation,” the mother said.

On Feb 9, 2014, Pallabi police detained two sons of Khurshida from a wedding party at Irani Camp in Mirpur 11.

They detained both brothers for the entire night and tortured them physically. Ishtiak Hossain Johny, the second son of Khurshida, died from the torture.

Rocky filed a case with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges’ Court in August that year over Johny’s death in police custody.

According to the case dossier, Sumon, who worked as a police informant, went to the wedding party at Irani Camp on Feb 7. He harassed some women while being drunk and Johny pushed him down from the stage. They had an altercation and at one point, Johny slapped Sumon. Then Sumon left the party vowing revenge.

After half an hour, a police team led by Jahidur Rahman, the then sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station, arrived at the scene and took Johny to the police station, where they tortured him.

In their attempt to hush up the incident of death in custody, the suspects cooked up the story of a fight between Irani Camp and Rahmat Camp, the case details said.

Rocky and some others were injured, while Johny was killed in the fight, police claimed. They also filed a case at their Pallabi station over their version of the incident.

On Feb 17, 2015, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Maruf Hossain submitted a report following a judicial enquiry, where three police officials and two people who worked as police informants were found guilty.

They were former SI Jahidur Rahman Khan, former ASI Rashedul Islam, former ASI Kamruzzaman Mintu, and informants Russel and Sumon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Kamrul Hassan Molla indicted all five suspects on Apr 17, 2016 and opened trial.

The three police officers were handed down imprisonment for life while the two informants were given seven-year jail terms by Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes on Sept 8, 2020.

Among the convicts, Jahid, Rashedul and Sumon are in jail, while Mintu and Russel are fleeing from justice.

The case has yet to be disposed of as the convicts have appealed to the High Court against the conviction and two of them, Mintu and Russel, have not been apprehended, said Rocky.

Locals said that Russel still runs a drugs business in the neighbourhood.

After they were named in Johny murder case, Rashedul and Mintu were suspended. Their suspension order was revoked in 2018 and they got posted at Badda Police Station. Police arrested Rashedul following the verdict, but Mintu went into hiding.

He is believed to have fled to Singapore.

Just a month before Johnny's killing, Jahid was accused of killing a man named Javed Hussain. He was transferred to Mirpur Police Station when he was named in Johny murder case. During his tenure at Mirpur Police Station, Jahid was again accused of torturing to death 35-year-old Mahbubur Rahman Sujon, a trader of ragged pieces of clothes from garment factories.

Jahid was arrested in Sujon murder case, but the High Court has stayed the case.

Nur Khan Liton, secretary general of Ain O Salish Kendra, sees an alarming trend -- those who are rich or have political connections misuse the loopholes in the law.

“This must have happened in Johny murder case as well. Otherwise, how could the two ASIs get back their jobs? One of them, Mintu, even fled.

“They may, however, misuse the loopholes in the law and enjoy temporary benefits, but I’m hopeful the real perpetrators will be punished. This is because his own brother was also a captive with him. The CCTV footage is also available," Liton said.

STILL HURTING

More than seven years have passed, but every winter Rocky still feels pain in the wounds from police beating. The doctor has prescribed vitamin tablets and heat compress to ease the pain, he said.

"I can't sit for long due to the pain, but my work requires me to sit. So, I can't work for long. My waist aches and so do my hands. I can't use a hammer with force. SI Jahid broke a few cricket stumps on my waist while beating me," said Rocky.

In a vivid description of that day, Rocky said that Jahid took him and Johny and handcuffed them to a pillar inside the lockup in the police station. Then the police beat them from 2:30am to 4:30am without a break.

They opened the handcuffs only when their wrists began to bleed. The two brothers then collapsed to the floor. Jahid kept beating them and asked the brothers to bring money from home, according to Rocky.

"My brother was a bit chubby. He could not survive the beating, but I did. But those who have never experienced police beating have no idea how bad it feels."

LIFE GOES ON

Rocky took the responsibility of the entire family after the death of his brother. He started working as a motor mechanic and now owns his own shop.

Khurshida said her husband died when Rocky was 10 months old. She brought up her four sons all by herself. It was only when her sons grew up and started to earn a little that the tragedy struck the family.

“When Johny died, he left a 6-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. Rocky wasn’t physically fit for work after the police beating. I had to look after my widowed daughter-in-law and the two orphans. On top of that, we had to run to people for the murder case. My family was in a big mess,” she said.

They have seen better days now, with slain Johny’s children going to school, said Khurshida. As Rocky began to work and now has his own shop, he can earn for the family. Khurshida also made Rocky marry Johny’s widow.



