IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not buy to bed sheets: official 

Now a spokesman has sought to put the issue to bed.

Assistant Inspector General Md Quamruzzman told bdnews24.com that bed sheets will be bought from a Bangladeshi contractor, but the dye will come from Germany. So, the visit has been arranged for factory acceptance test.

The Internet has been humming with discussions over the visit since the home ministry issued a notice on the tour on Feb 7, saying IGP Benazir Ahmed, Firoz Uddin Khalifa, deputy secretary to public security at the home ministry, and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Masud Alam will visit Germany for nine days by Feb 28.

The notice said the company will pay for the entire trip for factory acceptance test as part of the procurement of the double bed sheets and pillowcases. The government will not foot the bill of the tour.

Home textile manufacturers of Bangladesh questioned the decision to get a foreign country involved for the purchase of bed sheets when Bangladeshi products are exported to Europe, the US and other parts of the world.

“You may find that even the German chancellor sleeps on our bed sheets,” said Shahadat Hossain Sohel, chairman of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers' and Exporters' Association.

“Bangladeshi home textile is sold at Germany’s Aldi and other supermarkets. You will get Made in Bangladesh products at any big store there. We send products not only to Germany, but also to other European countries and America. Top brands sell our products.”

Reached for comments, Quamruzzman said it was incorrect that the police were buying bed sheets from Germany.

“A local company got the order for 100,000 bed sheets and pillowcases. During the tender in October, it was stipulated that they will use European-standard chemical for dyeing. That Bangladeshi company will buy the dye from a German company. Factory acceptance is a continuous process. That’s why the IGP decided to go to Germany.”

He said the local contractor will finance the trip and their experts will also be in the inspection team. Members of the police will use the bed sheets and pillowcases.

Exporter Shahadat admitted chemicals are brought from Germany or other European countries for dyeing. “Perhaps something like that is happening in this order. But I don’t know why the language of the government notice was like that.”