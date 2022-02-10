Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2022 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2022 05:36 PM BdST
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, and equivalent examinations will be released on Sunday, according to Ministry of Education spokesman MA Khair.
“The results for the HSC, Alim, HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management and Diploma in Commerce examinations will be released on Feb 13,” he said.
Nearly 1.4 million students are awaiting the results of the exams, which were delayed eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to announce the results on Sunday morning, the education ministry spokesperson said.
The results will be available on mobile phones and the website afterwards.
Students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent examinations on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards.
The assessments consisted of six papers from an abbreviated syllabus of three elective subjects. Students got one and a half hours to finish the exams instead of the usual three.
Compulsory subjects, such as Bangla and English, will be assessed based on students’ performance in previous public exams.
The government shut all education institutions in March 2020 after the first case of the coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh and began to spread across the country. The closure was extended several times due to the continuing pandemic.
