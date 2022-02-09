Murder convict sentenced to life in prison arrested after 20 years

Forty-five-year-old Habibur Rahman, aka Rakib Ul Hasan, killed a labourer in 2002 and was arrested from a hotel in the Racecourse neighbourhood of Cumilla on Tuesday, said Abul Kayes Akondo, chief of Homna Police Station.

The convict, Habibur, who hacked 22-year-old Swapan Mia to death, is a native of Darikandi Village in Homna Upazila. Swapan Mia hailed from the same village.

Labourer Swapan Mia used to work for Habibur’s family. At least seven people were involved in his murder due to a feud. A court sentenced all seven to life in prison in 2006, said OC Akondo, citing the case documents.

All six apart from Habibur Rahman have been jailed and five of them were released after their sentences were commuted. Habibur has been absconding from the start.

“We learned that Habibur Rahman changed his identity and address and made a new national identity card. He has been doing work outsourced by the Election Commission in Dhaka,” said Abul Kayes Akondo.

After a three-month investigation, police learned that Habibur was staying at the Red Roof Inn hotel in Cumilla and conducted a raid at 4 pm on Tuesday. He was arrested from there.

Habibur Rahman will be sent to Cumilla Central Jail on Wednesday, the police official said.